Planned Parenthood of Michigan asking Washtenaw County for financial help

Planned Parenthood of Michigan (PPMI) is asking the Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners for help to maintain their local services.

Back in 2019 when PPMI was forced out of the federal Title X program, Washtenaw County allocated $100,000 in bridge funding. The Trump Administration had placed a gag order on providers from telling patients about abortion services.

CFO Max Winnigan says PPMI’s funding is again under threat.

“Before the Trump Administration came after this organization, Planned Parenthood of Michigan was financially sound. We have disciplined operations, strong leadership, and a sustainable business model built over decades. What we are dealing with now is the direct result of deliberate federal policy design to defund Planned Parenthood.”

County Commissioners say they strongly support the work of Planned Parenthood at the Power Family Health Center in Ann Arbor. They say they’ll provide the financial support that they can.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

