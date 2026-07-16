Ann Arbor Art Fair brings 100,000+ people to city boosting local economy

The Ann Arbor Art Fair boosts the local economy in the short term and sparks long-term interest in the city. This paves the way for further growth.

Chad Wiebesick is the Director of Media Relations and Special Projects at Destination Ann Arbor. He says major events like the Art Fair are important to Ann Arbor’s economic health because 88% of visitors return to the city. He adds that some of those visitors become future local workers or residents.

“Those visits turn into people wanting to move here, to live here, to get a job here, to build a business here. So, there's this trickle-down experience that's happening from people wanting to visit here to actually live here and contribute here.”

Wiebesick says over 100,000 people are expected to come to Ann Arbor for the Art Fair this year.

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