Ann Arbor Art Fair officials prepared for heat-related emergencies

The arrival of the 2026 Ann Arbor Art Fair means nearly half a million visitors will descend on the city. With extreme heat expected for the duration, Art Fair officials are taking measures to keep people safe.

With heat and smoke advisories, Art Fair organizers aren't taking any chances.

City of Ann Arbor Emergency Manager Sydney Parmenter says EMS personnel will be evident throughout the Art Fair footprint, along with an air conditioned mobile first aid unit and cooling sites positioned throughout the downtown.

“One will be at Liberty Plaza. One will be at Southview and Eastview. And then, Huron Valley Ambulance will have a third misting station set up at their first aid station, which is located near Ingalls Mall.”

Parmenter says for the first time, an on-site meteorologist from the National Weather Service will be on hand to offer immediate forecasts for possible storm activity.

In the event of extreme weather and other emergencies, Ann Arbor Art Fair urgent alerts can be accessed via the city/county emergency alert system, Everbridge. You can register by texting A2ARTFAIR (all caps, no spaces) to 888777.

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