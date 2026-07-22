Ann Arbor restores Liberty Creek to protect waterways from pollutants

A creek on the west side of Ann Arbor is being restored to improve the city’s stormwater quality.

Bank erosion at Liberty Creek between Liberty Street and Glendale Circle has been washing sediment and pollutants into nearby waterways.

Jennifer Lawson is the Water Quality Manager for the City of Ann Arbor. She says restoring native plants and adjusting the creek’s slope are a few ways the city is planning to reduce runoff in the area. She says this will help the overall health of the Huron River because whatever is in Liberty Creek flows directly into it.

“There’s nowhere for sediment to go, except to be dumped into the Huron River. And that, ultimately, is what we’re trying to work against; that continued sediment deposition.”

Lawson says after construction wraps up during the fall, crews will return in the spring to evaluate if the restoration is holding up as intended.

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