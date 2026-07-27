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International travel creators conference coming to Ann Arbor

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published July 27, 2026 at 5:30 PM EDT
The WITS Travel Creator Summit in Salt Lake City in 2024
"WITS Travel Creator Summit by Wanderful". Photos by Evelyn Salazar
The WITS Travel Creator Summit in Salt Lake City in 2024

A global conference of women travel creators is coming to Ann Arbor next year. WEMU’s Kevin Meerschaert reports.

The Women in Travel Summit or WITS is organized by Wanderful, an international community of women travel entrepreneurs. The conference will be held on the University of Michigan campus from May 21-23rd. Destination Ann Arbor President and CEO Sarah Miller says it will be a great opportunity to showcase the area.

“They’re all curated influencers that will be experiencing everything our county has to offer from culinary travel, they’ll experience our outdoor rec, agritourism, arts and culture, accessibility. You name it, they’ll be doing it. It’ll be really cool.”

Wanderful Founder Beth Santos says when they come to a city they bring hundreds of people to tell its story. She says they seek out the corners that usually go unseen and share them with a global audience.

This year’s summit in Chattanooga generated about 3,500 pieces of content that led to about 3.8 million views and impressions about the host city.

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Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
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