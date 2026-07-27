International travel creators conference coming to Ann Arbor

A global conference of women travel creators is coming to Ann Arbor next year. WEMU’s Kevin Meerschaert reports.

The Women in Travel Summit or WITS is organized by Wanderful, an international community of women travel entrepreneurs. The conference will be held on the University of Michigan campus from May 21-23rd. Destination Ann Arbor President and CEO Sarah Miller says it will be a great opportunity to showcase the area.

“They’re all curated influencers that will be experiencing everything our county has to offer from culinary travel, they’ll experience our outdoor rec, agritourism, arts and culture, accessibility. You name it, they’ll be doing it. It’ll be really cool.”

Wanderful Founder Beth Santos says when they come to a city they bring hundreds of people to tell its story. She says they seek out the corners that usually go unseen and share them with a global audience.

This year’s summit in Chattanooga generated about 3,500 pieces of content that led to about 3.8 million views and impressions about the host city.

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