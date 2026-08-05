Local Residents Renew WCC’s Millage in Support of College Programs

Washtenaw County residents have voted to renew Washtenaw Community College’s operating millage.

A 72 percent majority of local voters made their voices heard to support WCC’s programs, trade certifications, and facilities. The operating millage will continue for another 10 years at .85 mills.

Nearly $22 million is expected to be raised when the millage is first levied in 2027.

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