© 2026 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Local Residents Renew WCC’s Millage in Support of College Programs

89.1 WEMU | By Ana Longoria
Published August 5, 2026 at 3:57 AM EDT

Washtenaw County residents have voted to renew Washtenaw Community College’s operating millage.

A 72 percent majority of local voters made their voices heard to support WCC’s programs, trade certifications, and facilities. The operating millage will continue for another 10 years at .85 mills.

Nearly $22 million is expected to be raised when the millage is first levied in 2027.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News washtenaw countywashtenaw community collegemillageeducationAugust Primary2026 ElectionsElections
Ana Longoria
Ana Longoria is a news reporter for WEMU.
See stories by Ana Longoria
Related Content