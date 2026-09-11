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Washtenaw County remembers September 11th terrorist attacks

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published September 11, 2026 at 4:07 PM EDT
EMU Police Chief Matthew Lige kneels at EMU's 9/11 memorial site.
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EMU Police Chief Matthew Lige kneels at EMU's 9/11 memorial site.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
The EMU Aerie Oral History trailer is parked at EMU's 9/11 memorial ceremony.
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The EMU Aerie Oral History trailer is parked at EMU's 9/11 memorial ceremony.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Honor Guardsmen stand at attention and place flags at EMU's 9/11 memorial site.
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Honor Guardsmen stand at attention and place flags at EMU's 9/11 memorial site.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Residents gather for EMU's 9/11 memorial ceremony.
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Residents gather for EMU's 9/11 memorial ceremony.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Residents gather at EMU's 9/11 memorial ceremony.
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Residents gather at EMU's 9/11 memorial ceremony.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Ann Arbor Air Force veteran Joseph Smith (in the wheelchair) with EMU personnel and Ypsilanti Mayor Nicole Brown (right center) at EMU 9/11 memorial ceremony.
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Ann Arbor Air Force veteran Joseph Smith (in the wheelchair) with EMU personnel and Ypsilanti Mayor Nicole Brown (right center) at EMU 9/11 memorial ceremony.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Local law enforcement officials gather at EMU's 9/11 memorial site.
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Local law enforcement officials gather at EMU's 9/11 memorial site.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Local law enforcement officials gather at the EMU 9/11 memorial site.
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Local law enforcement officials gather at the EMU 9/11 memorial site.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
EMU President Dr. Brendan Kelly speaks at the EMU 9/11 memorial ceremony.
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EMU President Dr. Brendan Kelly speaks at the EMU 9/11 memorial ceremony.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Ann Arbor) speaks at EMU's 9/11 memorial ceremony.
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U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Ann Arbor) speaks at EMU's 9/11 memorial ceremony.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU

Events were held across the country and in Washtenaw County today to remember those lost 25 years ago during the September 11th terrorist attacks.

In Ann Arbor, the names of first responders who died on that day were read aloud.

A ceremony was also held on the campus of Eastern Michigan University. In Pease Park, there’s a 9/11 memorial. It includes a beam that was part of the South Tower of the World Trade Center.

In recent years, it hasn’t gotten a lot of notice. EMU President Dr. Brendan Kelly that is about to change.

“We’re going to absolutely make some signage that marks Pease Park, marks this as a site of memoriam and makes certain that invites people in to be part of that.”

The university also recorded personal reflections of 9/11 from attendees through its Aerie oral history program.

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WEMU News 9/11washtenaw countyAnn ArborEastern Michigan UniversityDr. Brendan Kellypease parkmemorial
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
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