Washtenaw County remembers September 11th terrorist attacks

Events were held across the country and in Washtenaw County today to remember those lost 25 years ago during the September 11th terrorist attacks.

In Ann Arbor, the names of first responders who died on that day were read aloud.

A ceremony was also held on the campus of Eastern Michigan University. In Pease Park, there’s a 9/11 memorial. It includes a beam that was part of the South Tower of the World Trade Center.

In recent years, it hasn’t gotten a lot of notice. EMU President Dr. Brendan Kelly that is about to change.

“We’re going to absolutely make some signage that marks Pease Park, marks this as a site of memoriam and makes certain that invites people in to be part of that.”

The university also recorded personal reflections of 9/11 from attendees through its Aerie oral history program.

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