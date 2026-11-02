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El-Sayed visits Eastern Michigan University in Senate campaign's final sprint

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published November 2, 2026 at 2:55 PM EST
Dr. Abdul El-Sayed speaks at a rally at Eastern Michigan University's Student Center on Nov. 2, 2026.
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Dr. Abdul El-Sayed speaks at a rally at Eastern Michigan University's Student Center on Nov. 2, 2026.
Patrick Dunn / 89.1 WEMU
A crowd gathers for Abdul El-Sayed's visit to the EMU Student Center on Nov. 2, 2026.
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A crowd gathers for Abdul El-Sayed's visit to the EMU Student Center on Nov. 2, 2026.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren introduces Dr. Abdul El-Sayed at a rally at Eastern Michigan University's Student Center on Nov. 2, 2026.
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U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren introduces Dr. Abdul El-Sayed at a rally at Eastern Michigan University's Student Center on Nov. 2, 2026.
Patrick Dunn / 89.1 WEMU
U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell speaks at a rally for Dr. Abdul El-Sayed at Eastern Michigan University's Student Center on Nov. 2, 2026.
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U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell speaks at a rally for Dr. Abdul El-Sayed at Eastern Michigan University's Student Center on Nov. 2, 2026.
Patrick Dunn / 89.1 WEMU
Dr. Abdul El-Sayed speaks to a crowd at the Eastern Michigan University Student Center on Nov. 2, 2026.
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Dr. Abdul El-Sayed speaks to a crowd at the Eastern Michigan University Student Center on Nov. 2, 2026.
Patrick Dunn / 89.1 WEMU
Dr. Abdul El-Sayed speaks at a rally at Eastern Michigan University's Student Center on Nov. 2, 2026.
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Dr. Abdul El-Sayed speaks at a rally at Eastern Michigan University's Student Center on Nov. 2, 2026.
Patrick Dunn / 89.1 WEMU
Attendees at a Nov. 2, 2026 rally for Dr. Abdul El-Sayed at Eastern Michigan University's Student Center.
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Attendees at a Nov. 2, 2026 rally for Dr. Abdul El-Sayed at Eastern Michigan University's Student Center.
Patrick Dunn / 89.1 WEMU
Attendees at a rally for Dr. Abdul El-Sayed at Eastern Michigan University's Student Center on Nov. 2, 2026.
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Attendees at a rally for Dr. Abdul El-Sayed at Eastern Michigan University's Student Center on Nov. 2, 2026.
Patrick Dunn / 89.1 WEMU
Dr. Abdul El-Sayed speaks at a rally at Eastern Michigan University's Student Center on Nov. 2, 2026.
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Dr. Abdul El-Sayed speaks at a rally at Eastern Michigan University's Student Center on Nov. 2, 2026.
Patrick Dunn
Washtenaw County Prosecuting Attorney Eli Savit (left) looks on as U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, Dr. Abdul El-Sayed and U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren take questions following El-Sayed's rally at the Eastern Michigan University Student Center on Nov. 2, 2026.
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Washtenaw County Prosecuting Attorney Eli Savit (left) looks on as U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, Dr. Abdul El-Sayed and U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren take questions following El-Sayed's rally at the Eastern Michigan University Student Center on Nov. 2, 2026.
Patrick Dunn / 89.1 WEMU
U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, Dr. Abdul El-Sayed and U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren take questions after a rally for El-Sayed at the Eastern Michigan University Student Center on Nov. 2, 2026.
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U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, Dr. Abdul El-Sayed and U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren take questions after a rally for El-Sayed at the Eastern Michigan University Student Center on Nov. 2, 2026.
Patrick Dunn / 89.1 WEMU
U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, Dr. Abdul El-Sayed and U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren take questions after El-Sayed's rally at Eastern Michigan University's Student Center on Oct. 2, 2026.
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U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, Dr. Abdul El-Sayed and U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren take questions after El-Sayed's rally at Eastern Michigan University's Student Center on Oct. 2, 2026.
Patrick Dunn / 89.1 WEMU
U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, Dr. Abdul El-Sayed and U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren take questions after El-Sayed's rally at the Eastern Michigan University Student Center on Nov. 2, 2026.
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U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, Dr. Abdul El-Sayed and U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren take questions after El-Sayed's rally at the Eastern Michigan University Student Center on Nov. 2, 2026.
Patrick Dunn / 89.1 WEMU

A capacity crowd gathered on the Eastern Michigan University campus Monday morning to rally for U.S. Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed ahead of Election Day.

The crowd of students and Washtenaw County Democrats cheered as Massachusetts U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren introduced the candidate.

With fewer than 24 hours before polls open, El-Sayed told his supporters to help bring about change.

“This movement is about you. It is about whether or not we are willing to put ourselves into our democracy. It is about whether or we are not willing to reach across the divides they think we will not breach. It is about being willing to build together what we cannot have alone.”

One person not mentioned was El-Sayed's former opponent in the race, Congresswoman Haley Stevens, who endorsed Republican Mike Rogers on Sunday. Afterwards, El-Sayed said any supporters worried about the impact of Stevens' announcement need to just do their part and vote on Tuesday.

This story is part of a series previewing major local races in the 2026 midterm elections. Click here for more of WEMU's local election coverage.

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Tags
WEMU News Eastern Michigan UniversityU.S. SenateAbdul El-SayedDebbie Dingellelizabeth warrenYpsilantiYousef RabhiNicole BrownCrystal Lyte haley stevensMike Rogersnovember ballot2026 ElectionsElections
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
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