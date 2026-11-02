El-Sayed visits Eastern Michigan University in Senate campaign's final sprint

A capacity crowd gathered on the Eastern Michigan University campus Monday morning to rally for U.S. Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed ahead of Election Day.

The crowd of students and Washtenaw County Democrats cheered as Massachusetts U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren introduced the candidate.

With fewer than 24 hours before polls open, El-Sayed told his supporters to help bring about change.

“This movement is about you. It is about whether or not we are willing to put ourselves into our democracy. It is about whether or we are not willing to reach across the divides they think we will not breach. It is about being willing to build together what we cannot have alone.”

One person not mentioned was El-Sayed's former opponent in the race, Congresswoman Haley Stevens, who endorsed Republican Mike Rogers on Sunday. Afterwards, El-Sayed said any supporters worried about the impact of Stevens' announcement need to just do their part and vote on Tuesday.

This story is part of a series previewing major local races in the 2026 midterm elections. Click here for more of WEMU's local election coverage.

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