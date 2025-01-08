© 2025 WEMU
City of Ypsilanti ready to work with Washtenaw County to expand unarmed response unit

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published January 8, 2025 at 7:03 AM EST
Ypsilanti City Council meets on January 7, 2025.
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
Ypsilanti City Council meets on January 7, 2025.

The Ypsilanti City Council is asking the Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners to help with funding to create an unarmed emergency response program.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Department launched two unarmed response teams last July, but the funding came from a one-year grant. Finding a way to expand the program has been a goal for many in the county.

County Commissioner Annie Somerville suggested the city partner with a non-profit entity when requesting funding, which is fine with co-sponsor, council member Desirae Simmons.

“I’m interested in all the funding. I want it all. So, you know, whether it comes through this millage or other sources, I think that we need to be bringing all the resources that we can.”

The resolution proposes city staff collaborate with the sheriff, local mental health service providers, harm reduction specialists and others to come up with a program.

Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
