City of Ypsilanti ready to work with Washtenaw County to expand unarmed response unit

The Ypsilanti City Council is asking the Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners to help with funding to create an unarmed emergency response program.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Department launched two unarmed response teams last July, but the funding came from a one-year grant. Finding a way to expand the program has been a goal for many in the county.

County Commissioner Annie Somerville suggested the city partner with a non-profit entity when requesting funding, which is fine with co-sponsor, council member Desirae Simmons.

“I’m interested in all the funding. I want it all. So, you know, whether it comes through this millage or other sources, I think that we need to be bringing all the resources that we can.”

The resolution proposes city staff collaborate with the sheriff, local mental health service providers, harm reduction specialists and others to come up with a program.

