Greenway along Saline River expanding

The Washtenaw County Parks and Recreation Department has announced the purchase of 45 acres of land along the Saline River for preservation.

Steward Planner, Allison Krueger, says the land was nominated by the Grossman family, who owned the property to be preserved as part of the county’s Natural Areas Preservation Program.

Besides protecting the land’s forested wetlands, Krueger says the acquisition preserves possible archeological findings along the Saline River.

“We can expect Paleo-Indian migration, we can expect mammoth, and other prehistoric mammal migration through the area. So, it’s really kind of an amazing destination that probably existed for millennia.”

The land will become part of the greenway connecting downtown Saline with the riverfront. Krueger says nature trails are expected to be added to the land sometime this spring.

