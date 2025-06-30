Immigrant rights advocates look at Washtenaw County impacts of US Supreme Court ruling on birthright citizenship

The recent US Supreme Court ruling in favor of President Trump limiting federal judges from issuing nationwide injunctions could set the tone for potential birthright citizenship issues in Washtenaw County.

In a 6-3 Supreme Court ruling, President Trump has strengthened his position to enforce an executive order altering citizenship for those born to non-citizens.

Christine Sauve is the Communications Manager for the Michigan Immigrants Rights Center. She says the ruling could set a dangerous precedent for using executive orders to redefine American laws and principles, including birthright citizenship.

“As we see this administration continue to try, not only through this executive order, but through many other measures, to really redefine who is and who is not American.”

Sauve says thanks to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel being a party in numerous ongoing lawsuits against the Trump administration concerning birthright citizenship, those born locally for now will still become US citizens.

