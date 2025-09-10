Two charged in viral Ypsilanti liquor store fight

The Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office has brought charges against the two employees of The Beer Cooler in Ypsilanti over an alleged assault of a woman caught on video. The incident has brought forth some deeper problems facing the community.

News of the charges came just ahead of Tuesday night’s Ypsilanti City Council meeting. A crowd overflowed City Hall wanting to know what local officials are going to do to prevent such incidents from happening again.

Mayor Nicole Brown says she’s glad to see the community getting involved.

“I can’t speak to the legal ramifications of what’s going to happen with what the prosecutor’s office is going to do, and that’s as far as the city’s stance is. But in terms of community, I think that’s what we need to be doing. What we’ve seen is that community members are standing up and saying ‘You know what? No more!’”

The Beer Cooler on North Washington St. remains closed. It locked its door shortly after the brawl between a woman and two employees was caught on camera and shared on social media.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

