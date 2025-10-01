U-M climate scientist reacts to government's ban on climate terminology

The Department of Energy sent an email to employees directing them to avoid language like “climate change.”

The email told employees at the Department of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy to avoid words like "climate change" and "decarbonization.”

Professor Jonathan Overpeck is the Samuel A. Graham Dean at the University of Michigan School for Environment and Sustainability. A globally recognized climate scientist, he calls the directive a sign the current administration has been captured by the fossil fuel industry.

“It's unfortunate that our elected officials are choosing to deny something that the science really is unequivocal about, that climate change is real, and it's hurting Americans.”

Employees were warned to avoid terminology that misaligns with the Administration’s perspectives and priorities.

