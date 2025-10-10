Estabrook Elementary School presented with check for classroom supplies

Teachers at Estabrook Elementary received a surprise donation on Friday.

Estabrook Elementary School was presented with a $5,000 check that will help teachers buy essential classroom supplies for their students. The gift was presented by Adopt A Classroom and Burlington Stores during a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Ypsilanti.

Estabrook Elementary School principal Ryan Johnson says the money will be put to good use.

“It could be used for some flexible seating, or it might be used for snacks for our kids. It might be used for materials to enhance their projects in their classroom, whether it be being able to laminate things.”

Johnson says the school continues to focus on doing intentional work around the district that benefits teachers and staff through fun events.

