Dexter-Huron Metropark unveils universally designed river access

This morning, a grand opening will be held for a new universally designed river access kayak launch and picnic grounds at Dexter-Huron Metropark.

The ribbon cutting ceremony is planned for 10:30 this morning at the West Picnic Shelter Area of the park.

Danielle Mauter, Chief of Marketing and Communications for Metroparks, says they’ll be unveiling a complete renovation of the Dexter-Huron Metropark launch site and picnic area.

“This project is unveiling some new facilities, where we have improved accessibility, access to the river, and amenities to visitors.”

A newly renovated kayak area features a floating launch and an upgraded picnic shelter. Other improvements include landscaping, a playground and expanded parking lot that includes a new aggregate loading and unloading area.

