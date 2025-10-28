YCS’ Holmes STEAM Elementary School curbs disciplinary write-ups with 'Wall of Pride'

An elementary school in Ypsilanti has been seeing a notable decrease in disciplinary write-ups for its students since implementing a way for students to leave their marks permanently on the school’s walls.

Ypsilanti Community School’s Holmes STEAM Elementary has seen the number of students sent to the office per month down from nearly 200 to 100.

Zach Chutz is the principal at Holmes. He says since the school set up its “Wall of Pride” two years ago as part of a series of reform efforts, more students are focusing on exemplifying excellence in academics and conduct.

“It creates a space for this conversation of like, ‘Hey! What do you need to do to earn your handprint on the wall? What can you do in the classroom? How can you grow academically? How can you grow socio-emotionally?’”

Chutz says the wall can also help students who have strayed from the path of academic and conduct excellence get back on track.He says by seeing their handprint, they’re reemboldened to continue displaying the core values of Holmes Elementary.

