State Rep. from Ann Arbor concerned for residents as insurers leave ACA marketplace

Three insurers have announced that they will be leaving the Affordable Care Act Marketplace starting in 2026. A Local representatives are concerned about how many will experience premium and co-pay price hikes.

HAP Caresource, Molina, and University of Michigan Health Plan will not be on this year’s ACA open enrollment period.

Democratic House Representative Carrie Rheingans serves Michigan’s 47th District. She says this will shift many in Washtenaw County to health plans they didn’t sign up for and pay more to keep their coverage.

“All these plans that they will be shifted to will be more expensive than they would have been, had these insurers not left the individual market. We’ll see people with skyrocketing premiums.”

Rheingans says the ACA is a bandage to a greater problem with why health care is expensive to many. She says her solution would be to pass legislation that would provide residents with a state-run health care coverage system called MiCare.

