Beloved Marquee Arts theater organist Andrew Rogers passes away

Marquee Arts organist Andrew Rogers, who has played live accompaniment to many films at the Michigan Theater in Ann Arbor since 2008, has passed away.

The sound of Andrew Rogers playing Michigan Theater’s Barton Organ before film screenings and during silent films will be missed by many in the local community.

Molly Rowan is the CEO of Marquee Arts. She says Rogers had a gift for personally arranging compositions that would fit the mood for many screenings.

“Very, very passionate fellow about the Barton Organ, about the Michigan Theater, and he was just a very talented man and shared it with all of us.”

Rowan says Marquee Arts is currently planning a memorial concert for Rogers that will likely be scheduled for early December. She says Rogers is featured in a documentary about theater organs that is in production and will be released next year.

