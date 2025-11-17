© 2025 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Beloved Marquee Arts theater organist Andrew Rogers passes away

89.1 WEMU | By Ana Longoria
Published November 17, 2025 at 6:34 AM EST
Michigan Theater organist Andrew Rogers.
1 of 3  — andrew-rogers-organ-1.jpg
Michigan Theater organist Andrew Rogers.
Tara Calligan
Michigan Theater organist Andrew Rogers with his home organ.
2 of 3  — Andrew Rogers with home organ from doc crew.jpg
Michigan Theater organist Andrew Rogers with his home organ.
Tara Calligan
Michigan Theater organist Andrew Rogers performs in front of a huge crowd.
3 of 3  — Andrew Rodgers.jpg
Michigan Theater organist Andrew Rogers performs in front of a huge crowd.
Tara Calligan

Marquee Arts organist Andrew Rogers, who has played live accompaniment to many films at the Michigan Theater in Ann Arbor since 2008, has passed away.

The sound of Andrew Rogers playing Michigan Theater’s Barton Organ before film screenings and during silent films will be missed by many in the local community.

Molly Rowan is the CEO of Marquee Arts. She says Rogers had a gift for personally arranging compositions that would fit the mood for many screenings.

“Very, very passionate fellow about the Barton Organ, about the Michigan Theater, and he was just a very talented man and shared it with all of us.”

Rowan says Marquee Arts is currently planning a memorial concert for Rogers that will likely be scheduled for early December. She says Rogers is featured in a documentary about theater organs that is in production and will be released next year.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News Marquee ArtsThe Michigan TheaterAnn ArborAndrew RogersMolly Rowan-DeckartCinemamoviesfilmLive Music
Ana Longoria
Ana Longoria is a news reporter for WEMU.
See stories by Ana Longoria
Related Content