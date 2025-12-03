© 2025 WEMU
The Michigan Theater to honor late organist Andrew Rogers

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published December 3, 2025 at 4:02 PM EST
The Michigan Theater is holding a memorial concert Thursday night to remember late organist Andrew Rogers. He passed away last month at the age of 74.

For nearly two decades, Andrew Rogers played the Barton Organ at The Michigan Theater. He brought his own touch to the music he played for silent movies and other events.

Marquee Arts Executive Director and CEO Molly Rowan-Deckart says the memorial concert is a way to celebrate his life and contributions.

“We know that Andy didn’t want a traditional funeral, but he’s worth celebrating. So, we are asking the community to come out and just honor his legacy he’s left here at the theater.”

The memorial starts at 7 PM. Doors open at 6 PM.

Everyone is welcome to attend, but Rowan-Deckart asks they sign up in advance to get an accurate head count.

