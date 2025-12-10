Washtenaw County 'RAPID' program aims to reduce recidivism rates among youth

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office and Corner Health Center have joined forces to launch a pre-arrest program to prevent young people from entering the criminal legal system.

The RAPID Program partnership allows sheriff's deputies to offer young people an alternative to arrest and a direct pathway to preventative resources.

Washtenaw County Sheriff Alyshia Dyer says prioritizing resources for young people is a critical part of their mission.

“Especially for young people that have been involved in our legal system. You know, our goal is to look more upstream and give them all the support they need to prevent them from even having that legal system contact in the first place.”

The program is designed for youth and young adults aged 12-25 who have engaged in low level offenses that may otherwise lead to arrest.

Participants receive an Individualized Service Plan (ISP) ensuring a coordinated, wraparound approach.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

