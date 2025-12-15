City of Ann Arbor expected to take down old neighborhood watch signs

Ann Arbor’s Neighborhood Watch program is long defunct, but more than 600 signs remain installed. Two City Council members want them to come down.

A resolution to remove the signs is being introduced at tonight’s council meeting.

It states the programs didn’t actually reduce crime but instead encouraged stereotypes of who did and did not belong in a neighborhood. It directs the administration to remove the signs by July 15.

Co-sponsor Cynthia Harrison says the emphasis in Ann Arbor is that everyone is welcome.

“Outsiders in this space are seen as those who do not belong. Outsiders are then also, oftentimes, seen as primary sources of criminal activity.”

Co-sponsor Jen Eyer says Ann Arbor’s approach to public safety today is rooted in trust, inclusion and evidence-based practices, and the signs don’t reflect those values.

