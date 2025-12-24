© 2025 WEMU
WCHD hopes residents won't suffer in silence this holiday season

89.1 WEMU | By Caroline MacGregor
Published December 24, 2025 at 6:38 AM EST
The holiday season can be a time of great joy, but for many, it can produce high expectations and disrupted routines that can be overwhelming.

For many, the holidays can be stressful and lonely. For others, striving to keep up with deadlines, exams, family dynamics or financial worries can leave people anxious, or struggling with depression.

Communications Coordinator for the Washtenaw County Health Department Lisa deRamos, says support is available. Don't wait until you suffer a crisis.

“Again, a reminder to Washtenaw County community members that they can call the Community Mental Health 24-7 access line at 734-544-3050, or call or text 988.”

The health department’s Wish You Knew mental health campaign aims to help anyone struggling with their mental health or those who are concerned about someone else.

