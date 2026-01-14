WCHD encourages residents to take action against radon gas

The Washtenaw County Health Department is encouraging residents to take proper precautions to monitor and protect their homes from radon gas.

The soil in Washtenaw County has one of the highest concentrations of radon gas in the state of Michigan. It can cause lung cancer with prolonged exposure.

Angela Parsons is the health department’s Senior Management Analyst. She says the department can help homeowners find ways to filter radon gas out of the lower levels of their residences.

“Typically, what is done in Michigan in this part of the country is called ‘sub-slab depressurization’. And basically, that’s kind of a fancy way of saying that we install a system of pipes and a fan on your home.”

Parsons says residents can pick up radon testing kits from the department’s environmental health office on Zeeb Road as part of Radon Action Month.

