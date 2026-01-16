DHHS reversal of funding cuts for SAMSHA programs creates confusion for local nonprofits like Jewish Family Services

Jewish Family Services of Washtenaw County’s (JFS) Thrive Behavioral Health Clinic this week received an overnight termination notice for a five-year SAMHSA award. It funded mental health services for youth, including those experiencing trauma and grief.

The Department of Health and Human Services has since reversed course on a Trump administration decision to terminate SAMSHA funding for mental health services around the country. The move followed an immediate negative response from lawmakers in Washington and organizations around the country.

Sarah Schneider Hong is Chief Program Officer for Jewish Family Services of Washtenaw County. She says while they received notice Thursday that the grant termination has been rescinded, the resulting confusion has been difficult to navigate.

"It also just serves to create an atmosphere of uncertainty that is very difficult to function in. Even then, there are impacts here, whether intentional or unintentional. And it reminds me of January 27, 2025, the single worst day of my career, when the Office of Management and Budget sent a memo that had shockwaves through the Human Services system, basically stating that every federal grant was being paused. "

The award totaled $3 million over five years, providing $600,000 annually to support children and teens in Washtenaw County. Schneider-Hong says it would have affected services considered a lifeline for some of the most vulnerable children in the community.

