© 2026 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here to get School Closing Information

YCHS career technical aviation program trains next generation of drone pilots

89.1 WEMU | By Caroline MacGregor
Published January 20, 2026 at 6:36 AM EST
Students building drones.
ABJ Drone Academy
Students building drones.

As technology evolves, more businesses are using unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), or drones. To keep up with industry demand, Ypsilanti Community High School (YCHS) is training students to become federally licensed drone pilots and business owners.

The year-long Career-Technical Education (CTE) pathway teaches students drone flight and mission planning.

Principal of Ypsilanti Community High School, Dr. Chelsea Harris-Hugan says students earn their FAA 107 Remote Pilot Certification, which allows drones to be flown commercially.

“Many of these workforce developments are actually growing in our region right now. It exposes our students to current opportunities, as well as future opportunities as more businesses venture out into drone aviation.”

The technical training is integrated with a business class, teaching students how to launch aviation and drone-based enterprises.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News YpsilantiYpsilanti Community High SchoolYpsilanti Community SchoolsDr. Chelsea Harris-HugandronesaviationSTEMentrepreneurBusiness
Caroline MacGregor
An award winning journalist, Caroline's career has spanned both commercial and public media in addition to writing for several newspapers and working as a television producer. As a broadcaster she has covered breaking stories for NPR and most recently worked as Assistant News Director for West Virginia Public Broadcasting. This year she returned to Michigan to be closer to family.
See stories by Caroline MacGregor
Related Content