YCHS career technical aviation program trains next generation of drone pilots

As technology evolves, more businesses are using unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), or drones. To keep up with industry demand, Ypsilanti Community High School (YCHS) is training students to become federally licensed drone pilots and business owners.

The year-long Career-Technical Education (CTE) pathway teaches students drone flight and mission planning.

Principal of Ypsilanti Community High School, Dr. Chelsea Harris-Hugan says students earn their FAA 107 Remote Pilot Certification, which allows drones to be flown commercially.

“Many of these workforce developments are actually growing in our region right now. It exposes our students to current opportunities, as well as future opportunities as more businesses venture out into drone aviation.”

The technical training is integrated with a business class, teaching students how to launch aviation and drone-based enterprises.

