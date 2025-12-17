YCS Board of Education gives high marks to Superintendent Alena Zachery-Ross

The Ypsilanti Community Schools Board of Education has nothing but praise for Superintendent Dr. Alena Zachery-Ross. Her latest evaluation Monday night had a nearly perfect score.

The assessment follows recommended procedures from the Michigan Association of School Boards.

Zachery-Ross was evaluated on categories, including governance, leadership, and board, community and staff relations. She scored in the 99% range.

Trustee Maria Goodrich cheered the results.

“I just wanted to take the opportunity, I know that ‘highly effective’ is no longer a rating in the system. And I think that was a good change, but I want to congratulate the Superintendent on her highly effective evaluation tonight.”

Zachery-Ross thanked the board and appreciates being able to serve. She praised her cabinet and the educators of YCS for making it all happen.

