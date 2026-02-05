MMOP seeks to limit contributions to local politics

A coalition of activist groups is asking voters to support limiting certain monetary contributions that might influence local politics.

Michiganders for Money Out of Politics wants to pass a proposal that would prohibit regulated utility companies and government contractors that receive over $250,000 annually from contributing money to campaigns.

Campaign Manager Courtney Otto says the change could reduce DTE’s ability to encourage local and state policy favoring data centers in Washtenaw County.

“DTE is just a really good example of showing how progress is being made on the data center in a way that contradicts where voters currently are at on this issue.”

Over 350,000 voter signatures are needed before the end of May for the funding restriction proposal to be on the state’s November ballot.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org