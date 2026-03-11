WCHD confirms measles outbreak in Washtenaw County

The Washtenaw County Health Department has confirmed an outbreak of measles in the area. Health officials are taking precautions to help the public limit the spread of the virus.

Measles arrived in Washtenaw County through an individual who was exposed while traveling in Florida.

The virus has an incubation period of up to 21 days and can remain in the air for up to two hours after an infected person has been in that space.

Health Department Spokesperson Susan Ringler-Cerniglia says the virus has severe flu-like symptoms, bodily rashes and is highly contagious.

“It is potentially serious. About 1 in 5 people who aren't vaccinated will be hospitalized.”

Ringler-Cerniglia says vaccination is the best protection against measles. She says if a resident suspects they have the virus, they shouldn’t seek medical treatment in person without first calling their doctor’s office or emergency room.

The health department has released a list of places and times between March 4th and 8th where residents could have been exposed to measles.

