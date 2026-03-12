Second case of measles in Washtenaw County suspected

The Washtenaw County Health Department is suspecting a possible second case of measles in the area.

The individual suspected to be positive for measles is unvaccinated and was possibly exposed to the virus through close contact with the first confirmed case.

Health Department Spokesperson Susan Ringler-Cerniglia says the individual is in quarantine and is believed to have been around only the first case. She says health officials have added more sites and times where people could have been exposed to measles in Washtenaw County.

“The Crunch Fitness on Washtenaw in Ypsilanti, and that was on Wednesday March 4th. And it also includes Briarwood Mall on Thursday March 5th from 3 PM in the afternoon till 6:30 PM.”

Ringler-Cerniglia says a state lab is testing the suspect case with the CDC doing additional sequencing on positive samples.

