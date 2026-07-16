Washtenaw County offers several locations to get refuge from the dangerous air quality caused by Canadian wildfires

Air quality across Southeast Michigan has deteriorated significantly due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires. An air quality alert now remains in effect for all of Michigan through Friday, July 17th.

The following statement has been issued by the Washtenaw County Office of Community & Economic Development:

"As of 9:00am on July 16th, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the Ann Arbor area reached approximately 405, which falls within the “Hazardous for everyone” category. We recommend that you enter your zip code into AirNow.gov to determine your specific location’s air quality. Air quality conditions may fluctuate throughout the day as smoke concentrations shift, but current forecasts indicate these conditions are likely to persist through today and potentially into tomorrow."

The following county buildings are designated as cooling and high AQI sites that can be used for refuge from dangerous conditions from 8:30am – 5:00pm weekdays:

Towner Human Services Building, 555 Towner St, Ypsilanti

Learning Resource Center, 4135 Washtenaw Ave, Ann Arbor

Administration Building, 200 N Main St, Ann Arbor

Additional cooling sites are located throughout the county and can be used as a safe space during the dangerous AQI. A complete list of the sites with addresses, contact information, and hours can be found on the Washtenaw County Office of Community and Economic Development’s website . In addition to the sites listed, all Washtenaw County office building lobbies, including those listed above, are available Monday through Friday during normal business hours as cooling sites. Please check back regularly as sites may be added throughout the summer.

The Delonis Center (312 W Huron St, Ann Arbor) will also activate “weather amnesty” due to dangerous AQI conditions and will open extra space to be used during the day and into evening hours. For further information, call the Delonis Center at (734) 662-2829.

At the current AQI level, everyone, not just those with underlying health conditions, may experience health effects from prolonged outdoor exposure.

The public is encouraged to:

Avoid all physical activity outdoors.

Keep windows and doors closed.

Use air conditioning with high-efficiency filtration if available.

Watch for symptoms related to smoke exposure such as coughing, shortness of breath, wheezing, or unusual fatigue.

Individuals with asthma, heart disease, or other respiratory conditions should follow their healthcare provider’s recommendations and keep necessary medications readily available.

For comprehensive information and guidance on how to stay safe during this time, please visit the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services website.

The full list of cooling sites with addresses, hours, and contact information can be found at bit.ly/Wash-Cooling .

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org