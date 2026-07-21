Smoke and heat shaped HVA response during 2026 Ann Arbor Art Fair

Medical staff who patrolled the streets during the Ann Arbor Art Fair saw a slight uptick in incidents compared to last year’s event.

Huron Valley Ambulance EMTs responded to 19 people needing medical assistance during the Art Fair, including four who required hospitalization. In comparison, last year’s event saw 11 incidents.

Marc Breckenridge is Emergent Health Partners’ Public Information Officer. He says this year's combination of heat and wildfire smoke created challenges for HVA's bike and Gator transport response teams.

“So, this year, it was obviously compounded because of the smoke. And it did make it difficult for us to deploy our medics right out of the gate because we had to actually kind of open up our COVID supplies and bring out N95 masks.”

Breckenridge says there were no incidents involving respiratory emergencies. He says people with underlying lung conditions likely avoided the event because of the poor air quality.

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