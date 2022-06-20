EMU's Upward Bound program prepping YCS students to get into college

Launched in 1967, Upward Bound is a federally funded program that is intended to provide students with the tools and support to get into college. The five-week residential program allows students to get the academic support they need and helps build skills with a variety of workshops.

Rod Wallace is the program director.

"We typically look for students who exhibit leadership acumen. Students who are willing to do the work when it comes to academics. As well as those that might need that extra kick and need that extra support that we can provide."

The program works with 90 kids and provides academic support, career and college counseling, and helps break down barriers to achievement.

Wallace says 75-80% of his kids without a college graduate in their family enroll in college, which is nearly twice the statewide average.

