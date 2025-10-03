Washtenaw County officials encourage residents to properly dispose of hazardous waste

County water management officials are asking residents to drop off any hazardous household waste at their disposal location in Scio Township this Saturday.

Washtenaw County is holding a Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day to stop the disposal of harmful materials down drains or onto curbside pick-up.

Angela Wright is the environmental supervisor for the county’s Water Commissioner’s Office. She says it’s a common misconception that hazardous waste will be safely sorted by workers if put in curbside trash or recycling.

“They’re picking up those materials, and then, they’re sorting through those materials, both with machinery but also hand sorting.So, if they encounter them, that can be harmful.”

Wright says improper waste disposal also greatly harms Washtenaw’s water.

Residents can come to the county’s Home Toxics Center on Zeeb Road to safely and properly dispose of chemicals and batteries.

