Washtenaw County to evaluate its building and space inventory

Washtenaw County is creating a new Space Plan Steering Committee to evaluate the properties owned or leased by the county government.

The county government occupies more than 800,000 square feet of interior space. It also uses more than 90 acres of grounds and parking lots.

Since the last comprehensive space plan in 2006, the county has experienced significant changes. Commissioner Andy LaBarre says an infrastructure review is long overdue.

“What do we have? What do we need? What are the likely changes coming? And how do you manage, essentially, a large set of capital assets that are managed over decades in many cases? How do you do that in the context of an annual budget and a four-year quadrennial budget?”

LaBarre wants to see if some properties could be put to better use than a parking lot and if some functions can be combined at some locations to save on expenses.

