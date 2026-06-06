Fired Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office employee suing department

Washtenaw County Sheriff Alyshia Dyer and the county are at the center of a lawsuit by a former employee.

In a 15-page complaint, a former employee claims she was asked to approve unqualified candidates for law enforcement positions and was fired when she blew the whistle.

41-year-old Chamane Williams, a former human resources specialist, is the second ex-employee in two days to claim she was retaliated against for questioning hiring practices after Dyer took office early last year.

Felicia Rutledge filed a similar claim in federal court on Tuesday. Rutledge, who is Black, was fired and alleges racial discrimination.

In a statement, Dyer said her office’s hiring practices “have remained consistent, with state requirements and standards.

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