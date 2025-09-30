© 2025 WEMU
Perry Elementary on brief lockdown after report of shots fired in area

89.1 WEMU | By Caroline MacGregor
Published September 30, 2025 at 3:40 PM EDT
Ypsilanti Police Cars
Evan Manley
/
flickr.com
Ypsilanti Police Cars

Perry Elementary School in Ypsilanti was on a brief lockdown this morning after initial reports of gunshots in the area of Harriet and S. Washington.

The Ypsilanti Police Department responded to the scene and were assisted by the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say several residences in the 500 block of S. Hamilton were damaged by gunfire. A number of shell casings were found at the scene.

No one was hurt in the incident. A suspect has been taken into custody.

Police do not believe this incident was random and say there is no active threat of safety to the community.

Caroline MacGregor
An award winning journalist, Caroline's career has spanned both commercial and public media in addition to writing for several newspapers and working as a television producer. As a broadcaster she has covered breaking stories for NPR and most recently worked as Assistant News Director for West Virginia Public Broadcasting. This year she returned to Michigan to be closer to family.
See stories by Caroline MacGregor
