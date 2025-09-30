Perry Elementary on brief lockdown after report of shots fired in area

Perry Elementary School in Ypsilanti was on a brief lockdown this morning after initial reports of gunshots in the area of Harriet and S. Washington.

The Ypsilanti Police Department responded to the scene and were assisted by the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say several residences in the 500 block of S. Hamilton were damaged by gunfire. A number of shell casings were found at the scene.

No one was hurt in the incident. A suspect has been taken into custody.

Police do not believe this incident was random and say there is no active threat of safety to the community.

