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It's Primary Election Day! Mayoral races to be decided in Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published August 4, 2026 at 5:25 AM EDT
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It’s Primary Election Day in Michigan. The polls open at 7 AM and close at 8 PM. There are major races to be decided in Washtenaw County, including the mayor’s races in Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti.

Ann Arbor Democratic incumbent Mayor Christopher Taylor is in a tough race against County Commissioner Yousef Rabhi.

In Ypsilanti, Mayor Nicole Brown is being challenged by City Council member Amber Fellows.

Five Ann Arbor City Council seats are on the Democratic Primary ballot. Two council seats are being decided in Ypsilanti.

One ballot question that’s getting a lot of attention is in Augusta Township. An initiative asks voters if they want to maintain a rezoning that will permit a large data center to be built on what’s now mostly agricultural land. A "no" vote reverses the rezoning. It’s one of several proposed data centers being built or planned for the area.

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WEMU News washtenaw countywashtenaw county electionsYpsilantiCity of YpsilantiYpsilanti City CouncilNicole BrownAmber FellowsYpsilanti Mayoral RaceAnn ArborCity of Ann ArborYousef RabhiChristopher TaylorAnn Arbor City CouncilAnn Arbor Mayoral RaceAugusta Townshipdata centersAugust Primary2026 ElectionsElections
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
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