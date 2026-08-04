It's Primary Election Day! Mayoral races to be decided in Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti

It’s Primary Election Day in Michigan. The polls open at 7 AM and close at 8 PM. There are major races to be decided in Washtenaw County, including the mayor’s races in Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti.

Ann Arbor Democratic incumbent Mayor Christopher Taylor is in a tough race against County Commissioner Yousef Rabhi.

In Ypsilanti, Mayor Nicole Brown is being challenged by City Council member Amber Fellows.

Five Ann Arbor City Council seats are on the Democratic Primary ballot. Two council seats are being decided in Ypsilanti.

One ballot question that’s getting a lot of attention is in Augusta Township. An initiative asks voters if they want to maintain a rezoning that will permit a large data center to be built on what’s now mostly agricultural land. A "no" vote reverses the rezoning. It’s one of several proposed data centers being built or planned for the area.

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